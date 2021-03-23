'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Pushed Amid COVID-19 Scare
The film's Tamil and Telugu versions will release as planned on 26 March.
The makers of Rana Daggubati-starrer Haathi Mere Saathi have released a statement saying that the film's release in Hindi markets has been pushed amid rise in coronavirus cases. However, its Telugu and Tamil versions, titled Aranya and Kaadan, will release as planned on 26 March.
"Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID-19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March", Eros International said in a statement.
Haathi Mere Saathi chronicles the journey of a man, played by Daggubati, who fights for the jungle and the animals. The film is described as a reflection to the environmental crises across the world. Apart from Rana, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.
