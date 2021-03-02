First Poster & Release Date of Parineeti-Starrer 'Saina' Out

The first poster and release date of the much-awaited Saina Nehwal biopic, titled Saina, is out. Parineeti Chopra will be playing Nehwal in the movie. The poster shows a hand reaching out for the shuttlecock. The wristband on the hand bears the colours of the Indian flag. "Maar Doongi" - these words catch the eye. Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March.