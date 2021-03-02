First Poster & Release Date of Parineeti-Starrer 'Saina' Out

The film tells the story of ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

<p>Parineeti Chopra will play Saina Nehwal in her biopic.</p>
i

The first poster and release date of the much-awaited Saina Nehwal biopic, titled Saina, is out. Parineeti Chopra will be playing Nehwal in the movie. The poster shows a hand reaching out for the shuttlecock. The wristband on the hand bears the colours of the Indian flag. "Maar Doongi" - these words catch the eye. Written and directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is all set to hit theatres on 26 March.

Last year, Parineeti took to social media to share photos from the training session. The actor had shared a photo of an injury she sustained while shooting for the movie.

Parineeti had also shared a photo with Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train released on Netflix a few days back.

