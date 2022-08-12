Fans React to Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Clip Seemingly from 'Brahmastra'

A viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan, seemingly from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, has been doing the rounds on the internet. Fans have claimed that the actor will be seen playing the role of 'Vanarastra', inspired by Lord Hanuman in the film.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is slated for its theatrical release on 14 Semptember.