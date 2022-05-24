Shah Rukh Khan Strikes His Signature Pose, Leaves the Audience in Awe At Delhi

Meanwhile, that Shan Rukh Khan is currently working on Dunki and while the details of the movie are under wraps, it is said that he will be presented in a completely new light. His other films include, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It's been four years since we have seen Shan Rukh Khan in the big screen.