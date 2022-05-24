Shah Rukh Khan Strikes His Signature Pose, Leaves the Audience in Awe At Delhi
A video of Shan Rukh Khan has been going viral on the internet.
A video of has been going around the internet wherein the actor is seen striking his signature pose at an event in Delhi. Shah Rukh attended an event for the LG brand and was seen interacting with the audience.
Pooja Dadlani, his manager also shared his photos. In the photos, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a navy blue three-piece suit. Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, "Delhi Diaries.."
Meanwhile, that Shan Rukh Khan is currently working on Dunki and while the details of the movie are under wraps, it is said that he will be presented in a completely new light. His other films include, Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It's been four years since we have seen Shan Rukh Khan in the big screen.
