Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 3: Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan Film Earns ₹2.65 Cr

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan's latest romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar, witnessed a slight jump in its box office collection on Sunday, 21 April. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial hit the big screens on Friday, 19 April and also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 3, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 2.65 crore in India.