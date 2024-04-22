Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Day 3: Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan Film Earns ₹2.65 Cr

Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan's latest romantic comedy, Do Aur Do Pyaar, witnessed a slight jump in its box office collection on Sunday, 21 April. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial hit the big screens on Friday, 19 April and also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 3, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 2.65 crore in India.
In continuation of the report, Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall occupancy of 14.97 percent on Sunday. The film had a theatrical clash with Ektaa Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha; however, it opened with a collection of Rs 55 lakh net at the domestic box office.
Do Aur Do Pyaar follows the story of a married couple who have found love outside their marriage, yet a twist of fate makes them realise that their own spouse might be a better fit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)