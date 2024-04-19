‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Review: Vidya Balan & Pratik Gandhi Make a Mesmerising Duo

However, there are instances when the pacing feels uneven, threatening to derail the film. This mostly happens when it feels like the film is trying to tie some things up so it can get to resolving what matters. Some of the more cliched dialogues feel jarring especially because they stand out like a sore thumb from the rest of the film. The editing, too, feels rather abrupt in places – the audience doesn’t get time to sit with some of the scenes. And yet, cinematographer Kartik Vijay keeps you hooked to the ‘emotion’ of every scene with the muted palette. Vijay’s gaze on the more intimate moments is that of a viewer instead of a voyeur which, again, is rare.