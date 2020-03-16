Coronavirus Outbreak May Cost Bollywood Rs 800 Crore

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, over 3,500 theatres across the country had shut down by Sunday following government advisories. The film industry suffered a hit as major markets like Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Punjab are experiencing complete shutdowns. The collections of Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium took a serious hit because of the pandemic.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, trade analyst Komal Nahta reiterated that the drastic fall in box office collections is because of the panic created among movie-goers.