'Crew' Teaser: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu Promise a Wild & Quirky Flight Journey

The makers of Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, unveiled the film's official teaser on Saturday, 24 February. The heist drama, which was previously titled The Crew, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry and
The teaser gives us a glimpse of ‘badass airhostess’ Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti, who beat up unruly passengers, steal peanut boxes from flights, and devise plans to make a lot of money.
Sharing the teaser with her fans on social media, Kareena wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seatbelts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you)."
Have a look:
In addition to the lead actors, Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in cameo appearances. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and will hit the big screen on 29 March.
