'Coolest in The World': SRK to Diljit Dosanjh as 'Dunki' song 'Banda' Releases

Dunki song 'Banda', dropped by the makers on Monday. The song introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy as he and his group of friends embark on a mission to relocate to London and stay there against the odds.

The fourth track from the film is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The video introduces Shah Rukh as the only person in town who can get Taapsee and their group of Punjabi-speaking friends to their dreamland, London.