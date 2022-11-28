Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh & Jacqueline Fernandez Promise A Quirky Comedy Film
Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' will be released in theatres on 23 December 2022.
The teaser for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus has dropped. The makers of the film have treated fans to a glimpse of the world Cirkus is set in. A teaser video has been released where the cast is seen introducing the film which is set in the 60s.
The teaser drew a comparison between the times we live in now and the 1960s. The parallel goes on to show that we once lived in simpler times and the modern day life is become more complicated in comparison. The cast of the film were hilarious while showcasing the marked differences between the two generations.
Ranveer Singh had earlier shared a first look of the poster.
Ranveer features in a double role alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.
The trailer of the film will release on 2 December.
Ranveer will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.
