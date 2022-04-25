ADVERTISEMENT

Alia & Ranveer Starrer, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Gets a Release Date

Karan Johar posted a photo to announce the release date of his next, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a selfie featuring Alia and Ranveer, announcing the release date of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He captioned the post with a poem that he penned, praising the star cast. He called Alia, "Box office ki maharani" and Ranveer, "aashiq jockey".

The caption read as follows, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho, Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar!”

By the end of the post, he announced that the film is all set to release on 10 Feb 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also be seen in her home production film, Darlings. While Ranveer will star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Trailer: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Tackles Regressive Beliefs

