Has The Depiction of Sex In Hindi Films Changed Over The Years?

If there was ever the title for the “Most Dissected Movie of the Year”, it would go to Animal. Created by a director with only two previous films to his credit, the reviews of Animal could be a genre in itself.

This writer watched a clip from the film Animal and the film Priscilla (based on the life of Priscilla Presley) on the same day. This article is not about Priscilla, but the short clip from Animal. Shot in a dappled room, the couple post coitus, in their tanned fitness evoke the image of sex as a tastemaker. This would have remained an inscrutable music video like image from one of the most successful films of the year, but for the salute the male actor throws in the direction of his woman counterpart. This is sex as politics.