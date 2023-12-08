SRK's Jawan Nominated for Best International Film at ASTRA Awards 2024

Jawan was nominated in the best feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024 from India, along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

The film also joins Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killer of the Flower Moon, John Wick, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse and several other box office hits on the list.