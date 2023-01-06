'Bholaa': It's a Wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Film

The makers have finally wrapped up the shooting of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Bholaa. The film features Ajay and Tabu in lead roles. It is also Ajay's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

Taking to social media, Adfflims (Ajay Devgn Films) shared the news with their fans. Posting a picture of the film's clapboard, they captioned it, "Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres!"