ADVERTISEMENT

'Bholaa': It's a Wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Film

'Bholaa' features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Bholaa': It's a Wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Film
i

The makers have finally wrapped up the shooting of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Bholaa. The film features Ajay and Tabu in lead roles. It is also Ajay's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

Taking to social media, Adfflims (Ajay Devgn Films) shared the news with their fans. Posting a picture of the film's clapboard, they captioned it, "Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, take a look:

Directed and co-produced by Ajay, Bholaa is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Kaithi followed the story of a prisoner searching for his daughter, who helps the police after they are ambushed by a group of smugglers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bholaa is slated for its theatrical release on 30 March.

Also Read

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Film Promises To Be A Masala Entertainer

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn Film Promises To Be A Masala Entertainer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ajay Devgn   Tabu   Bholaa 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×