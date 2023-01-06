'Bholaa': It's a Wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Film
'Bholaa' features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.
The makers have finally wrapped up the shooting of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Bholaa. The film features Ajay and Tabu in lead roles. It is also Ajay's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.
Taking to social media, Adfflims (Ajay Devgn Films) shared the news with their fans. Posting a picture of the film's clapboard, they captioned it, "Shooting has wrapped; the post-production frenzy has already begun. Remember, we have a date - March 30th in the theatres!"
Here, take a look:
Directed and co-produced by Ajay, Bholaa is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. Kaithi followed the story of a prisoner searching for his daughter, who helps the police after they are ambushed by a group of smugglers.
Bholaa is slated for its theatrical release on 30 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Ajay Devgn Tabu Bholaa
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.