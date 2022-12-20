'Bholaa' First Look: Ajay Devgn Looks Mysterious In the Hindi Remake of 'Kaithi'
'Bholaa' features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.
Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn unveiled his first look from Bholaa, in a motion poster on 20 December. The film features Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. It is also Devgn's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.
In the poster, Devgn looks intense with ashes on his forehead as upbeat music plays in the background with a mysterious voiceover.
Sharing the standalone posters of the film, Devgn wrote, "Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. (One rock, hundreds of evil spirits) Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa (Bhola is coming in this age), 30th March 2023."
Directed and co-produced by Devgn, Bholaa is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi. The film followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.
Bholaa will be released in theatres on 30th March 2023. Besides, Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2, co-starring Tabu and Shriya Saran. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office.
