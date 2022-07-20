Ayan Mukerji Clarifies Rumours About Deepika Playing Parvati in 'Brahmastra'
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also ruled out the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the film.
The trailer of Ayan Mukerji's most awaited trilogy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was released on 15 June. Eversince, the rumours of Deepika Padukone making a special appearance in the film as 'Parvati' were abuzz in the news headlines. Fans even suspected to have seen Shah Rukh Khan in the film's trailer.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has finally put these rumours to rest, in one of his recent interviews.
In his conversation with Mirchi Plus, Mukerji shared, "I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is a good suggestion for part 2. Myabe you will get to see them (Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone) then."
The Wake Up Sid director also clarified that there is no role for the character of 'Parvati' in the film. He added, "Brahmastra is not really about Lord Shiva. Ranbir's character is just called Shiva in it. My greatest hero is Shiv Bhagwan. There is a lot of insipiration that I've put in my own way into this film and into this character. So, there is no role of Parvati in Part One or Part Two or Part Three. To some extent, like it says in the dialogue of the movie, Isha is really Shiva's Parvati in this trilogy."
Ayan also ruled out the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the film.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also features prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is a fantasy drama and is slated for its theatrical release on 9 September this year.
