Ayan Mukerji Deep Dives Into The Vision of Ranbir-Alia Starrer 'Brahmastra'

Ayan went on to say, “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is the first movie of this Astraverse. It begins with an image from a mystical time in ancient India, where a group of sages are in deep meditation in the Himalayas. For their meditation, the sages are blessed with ‘The Light of the Universe’.” He then went on to talk about the four energies - wind, fire water, and earth. Namely, Jal (water) Astra, Pawan (wind) Astra, and the Agny (fire) Astra. Moreover, adding that there are astras within which reside different animals like the Vanarastra, “which can give to the person, who controls it the power of a Super Monkey.”

But the Astra which is of paramount importance is Brahmastra which carries the light of the universe.

He also went on to say, “The sages vow to protect these astras and as the guardians of the Brahmastra they name themselves the Brahmansh, a secret society, which will exist amongst other men, and do good for the world with the power of these astras. Time moves forward humanity progresses and Brahmastra carries on as well. The Brahmansh goes passing on the astras, generation to generation, all the way into our world today, where the Brahmansh still exists, in secret.”

He also went on to talk about Ranbir’s character, called Shiva. Stating, “He is named after the God, who is the most dear to me personally, the most mystical, the all-powerful, and my greatest inspiration – Shiva.”