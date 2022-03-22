Attack Trailer: John Abraham Takes Part in an Unusual Experiment
Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah.
The second trailer of John Abraham's Attack: Naye Hindustan Ki Nayi Fauj dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Lakshya Anand, part 1 of the franchise also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Attack will showcase a world wherein future wars will be fought using technology and artificial intelligence. The trailer shows John attempting dangerous stunts while taking on the villains, all the while being monitored by AI. We are told that John's character has volunteered for a one-of-its-kind experiment to turn him into a "super soldier".
Last week, the team launched the music album of Attack at IIT Mood Indigo. Bankrolled by JA Entertainment, Attack is a brainchild of John Abraham and has been co-written by Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It will hit screens on 1 April.
