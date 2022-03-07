'Attack' Trailer: John Abraham Is 'India's First Super Soldier'
'Attack' starring John Abraham, will release on 1 April.
The trailer for John Abraham's upcoming release Attack dropped on Monday. The trailer features Abraham as "India's first super soldier" who 'combats' terrorism in the country.
He says, in a voiceover, "The two most important days in your life are when you're born and when you figure out why." Abraham's character must also tackle the challenges that arise from him being the first prototype.
The film stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj.
Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and produced by Abraham, Jayantilal Gada, and Ajay Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on 1 April 2022.
