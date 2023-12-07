Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹313 Cr In India

'Animal' is a raging success at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹313 Cr In India
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office in six days of its release. As per early estimates indicated in a report by Sacnilk the film minted another ₹30 crore to its domestic collection on Wednesday. This takes its India collection to ₹312.96 crore. 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

An Instagram post from the official handle of T-Series shared a film poster with which stated the film has crossed Rs 527.6 crore.

The film is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing film starring Ranbir Kapoor. It may soon beat Sanju, which had Ranbir in the role of Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹586.85 cr.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

Also Read

Animal Box Office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor Film Set to Cross the ₹500 Crore Mark

Animal Box Office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor Film Set to Cross the ₹500 Crore Mark

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×