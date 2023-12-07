Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹313 Cr In India

The film is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing film starring Ranbir Kapoor. It may soon beat Sanju, which had Ranbir in the role of Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹586.85 cr.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.