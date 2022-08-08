'Uunchai' First Look: Amitabh Bachchan's Film All Set to Celebrate Friendship

In the poster, we can see three men, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, climbing a mountain. The text on the poster read, "Friendship was their only motivation". The backdrop of the poster seems to be snowcapped mountains.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani on a journey that celebrates friendship. A film by Rajshri Films and #SoorajBarjatya, will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22".