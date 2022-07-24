First Look of 'GoodBye' Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana Is Out
'GoodBye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandana will hit the theatres on 7 October.
The first look of producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming comedy family-drama GoodBye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta was unveiled on Saturday, 23 July. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also features Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Eli Avram in pivotal roles. And will also mark actor Rashmika Mandana's Bollywood debut.
Sharing the first look from GoodBye, the makers of the film also announced its date of release on Twitter. The tweet read, "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!"
In the poster, we can see a family sitting in their home, looking excited to seemingly watch a cricket match on their television. While Bachchan and Rashmika can be seen sharing a bowl of popcorn, Pavail looks remarkably different in his 90s hairstyle.
Rashmika, who marks her Hindi film debut with GoodBye, also shared the news with her fans. The Pushpa: The Rise actor tweeted, "I finally get to say this. My Hindi debut film - GOODBYE! With @SrBachchan sir @Neenagupta001 ma'am. #VikasBahl and a mad cool cast @pavailkgulati #SahilMehta #Abhishek and so many such amazing actors and technicians."
The film is all set for its theatrical release on 7 October, this year.
