Alia Bhatt Shares Fun BTS Video as 'Brahmastra' Clocks One Year

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, clocked one year on Saturday, 9 September. Alia took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video from the sets. The video begins with Ayan explaining a scene to Alia, wherein she is asked to hug the director. Alia bursts out laughing, and Ranbir (who is behind the camera) can be heard saying, "moment hai! moment hai!".
In another shot, Ayan can be seen meditating inside a flight as Alia captures him without his knowledge. There's also a shot wherein Ranbir can be seen covering his head with a towel, and Alia captioned it, "Someone hates rain sequence."
Alia wrote in the caption of the entire video, "A piece of our hearts..Can't believe it's already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light alwayss."
Earlier, Ayan had shared snippets from the first instalment. The video was captioned, "Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. On 9th September 2022, we introduced you to the world of Astras."
