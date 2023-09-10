ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Alia Bhatt Shares Fun BTS Video as 'Brahmastra' Clocks One Year

"A piece of our hearts," Alia wrote in the caption.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Alia Bhatt Shares Fun BTS Video as 'Brahmastra' Clocks One Year
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, clocked one year on Saturday, 9 September. Alia took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video from the sets. The video begins with Ayan explaining a scene to Alia, wherein she is asked to hug the director. Alia bursts out laughing, and Ranbir (who is behind the camera) can be heard saying, "moment hai! moment hai!".

Also Read

'Brahmastra 2': Ayan Mukerji Shares Early Concept Art Work As Film Clocks 1 Year

'Brahmastra 2': Ayan Mukerji Shares Early Concept Art Work As Film Clocks 1 Year
ADVERTISEMENT

In another shot, Ayan can be seen meditating inside a flight as Alia captures him without his knowledge. There's also a shot wherein Ranbir can be seen covering his head with a towel, and Alia captioned it, "Someone hates rain sequence."

Alia wrote in the caption of the entire video, "A piece of our hearts..Can't believe it's already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light alwayss."

Earlier, Ayan had shared snippets from the first instalment. The video was captioned, "Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. On 9th September 2022, we introduced you to the world of Astras." 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor    Ayan Mukerji 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×