'Brahmastra 2': Ayan Mukerji Shares Early Concept Art Work As Film Clocks 1 Year

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has completed a year since its release on 9 September, last year.

To mark the special occasion, the director took to social media to announce that the franchise's second and third installments are currently under development. Ayan also gave his fans a glimpse of an early concept art work that will inspire the next stage of the films.