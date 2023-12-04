'Story Demands Top-Notch VFX': Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Release Postponed

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for his slapstick comedy films. One such franchise that caters to the genre of comedy is Housefull. Kumar is all set to being the fifth instalment of the film soon. However, as per a new press release the release date of the film has been pushed to fine-tune the VFX of the film.
Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce the same. He assured fans ‘five times’ more entertainment this time and said, “5 times the entertainment is on its way! See you in cinemas on 6th June, 2025.”
The official statement from the makers read, "The Houseful! franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful! 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience.”
Housefull 1 and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid-Farhad. The fourth and the last instalment was only directed by Farhad Samji.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)