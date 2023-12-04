'Story Demands Top-Notch VFX': Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Release Postponed

The official statement from the makers read, "The Houseful! franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Houseful! 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience.”

Housefull 1 and Housefull 2 were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3 was helmed by Sajid-Farhad. The fourth and the last instalment was only directed by Farhad Samji.