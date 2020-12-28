Aanand L Rai Wraps Shoot of 'Atrangi Re' in Delhi
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.
Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai has wrapped the shooting schedules in Delhi and Agra for his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. Rai shared an Instagram photo on Monday featuring the crew with Raisina Hill in the background.
"Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule," he captioned the photo.
Earlier, a part of the film was shot in Agra across locales including the Ghatia market and other marketplaces, besides a stint at the Taj Mahal. Photographs released on social media showed Akshay Kumar dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, standing in front of the Taj.
As per reports portions of Atrangi Re have also been shot in Varanasi and Madurai. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film is expected to release in 2021.
Atrangi Re is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods.
