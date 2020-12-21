Akshay Kumar Poses as a Mughal Emperor on 'Atrangi Re' Shoot

Production on the Aanand L Rai directorial began on 4 December after being put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akshay and Sara took to social media to share the first look from the film. "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes," the Mission Mangal actor wrote.