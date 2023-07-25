Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 39 Written Update: Manisha and Aashika Get Nominated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 39 aired on Tuesday, 25 July 2023, started with the contestants waking up to a trendy Bollywood song. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia are having a conversation about what kind of partner Aashika wants. Abhishek is also describing how Aashika snores at night while sleeping. At that time, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid are having a conversation.

Pooja talks about Abhishek and how he questioned her decision on the previous day's task. Soon, the alarm blares off as Abhishek and Elvish fall asleep. Pooja asks Aashika to pick up her clothes and requests Abhishek to not embarrass her. She also tells them that Manisha is very unhygienic. Others should tell her to be more cautious and clean up the space where she sleeps.