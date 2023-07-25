Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 39 Written Update: Manisha and Aashika Get Nominated

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 39 aired on Tuesday, 25 July 2023, started with the contestants waking up to a trendy Bollywood song. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Aashika Bhatia are having a conversation about what kind of partner Aashika wants. Abhishek is also describing how Aashika snores at night while sleeping. At that time, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid are having a conversation.
Pooja talks about Abhishek and how he questioned her decision on the previous day's task. Soon, the alarm blares off as Abhishek and Elvish fall asleep. Pooja asks Aashika to pick up her clothes and requests Abhishek to not embarrass her. She also tells them that Manisha is very unhygienic. Others should tell her to be more cautious and clean up the space where she sleeps.
Later, Jad and Abhishek talk about the egg problem that took place the other day. Both sort out their differences and hug it out. Abhishek tells Aashika that she is being aggressive unnecessarily.
Abhishek also tells Aashika to be more careful and stop forgetting things. Aashika tells that she is not forgetful all the time. While having breakfast, Aashika eats Bebika's curd without permission.
Abhi again calls her out and says she should take permission before eating someone else's food. Aashika leaves mid-conversation and asks Bebika if she can eat her curd, she agrees.
Afterwards, Jad and Aashika get into a disagreement. Jad is annoyed because Aashika interrupted his workout session to ask when will he be done so she can go to the smoking area. Aashika says she asked only once and Jad's reply annoyed her.
Abhishek again points out that Aashika is being unreasonable. She should control her addiction and let Jad finish his workout. The conversation disturbs Aashika. When she goes into the kitchen, Pooja asks what's wrong with her.
Aashika cries and tells her about the incident. Pooja asks Jad if he is upset with her. Both Jad and Aashika have a conversation. Soon, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the living area for the nomination task.
The BB OTT contestants enter a garden that is based on the Adam and Eve theme. There is a tree filled with apples. Bigg Boss explains the rules of the task to the contestants.
As per the rules, Pooja is safe from nominations because she is the captain and she has to host it. Bigg Boss will call a contestant and Pooja will give them apples. They have to give one apple to each contestant who they want to nominate and state the reason. The nominated contestants have to take a bite of the apple.
Pooja can give a minimum of one apple to the contestants and a maximum of three, based on her choice. There is only one green apple on the tree and she can give it to someone who she wants to save from the nominations today.
The task starts with Pooja giving the green apple to Abhishek, thus saving him from the nominations. She says he is a strong player who has good relations with everyone and also has a big heart.
After that, Bigg Boss calls each contestant and they nominate the others by giving them apples. At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces that Manisha and Aashika are nominated this week because they have the maximum number of apples.
Abhishek and Elvish have a conversation about the task in the living area. Elvish is surprised that Avinash did not nominate him today. Abhi says he should go and talk to him. He also says that Manisha's game has changed so there are chances she will be eliminated.
Later, Manisha, Abhishek, Elvish, and Aashika talk about the nominations. When Elvish and Abhishek are alone, the former says that he wants to go home. Abhishek says that he should stay and play the game. At the same time, Manisha is trying to sort out her differences with Jad while Avinash acts as the translator.
During dinner time, Aashika gives her farewell speech to Abhishek, Manisha, and Elvish, since there are chances that she will be eliminated. Everyone talks about their opinions one by one.
Bebika stops Abhishek from irritating her since she is unwell. Later, she leaves the place and goes to her bed. Elvish and Abhishek talk while Jad eats his dinner.
Bebika asks Pooja why she always tells her to stop fighting and never tells anything to Abhishek. She says that she is only concerned about Bebika so she tells her.
At night, Manisha expresses her feelings to her group, which includes Abhishek, Elvish, and Aashika. She gets emotional while expressing her feelings and connections with Abhishek.
Towards the end of the episode, Avinash, Jiya, and Pooja are joking about Bebika before going to bed. Avinash says that Bebika is applying lotion like a wrestler. All three of them have a good laugh. The episode for today, Tuesday, 25 July, ends here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)