Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 27 Written Update: Two Wildcard Contestants in BB House

Day 27 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started as usual with a morning song. Falak told Abhishek that she will take an off from the kitchen now because nobody helps and it becomes hectic.

Manisha told Jad that after I am gone, you will realise my importance. Jad replied that only you make me feel lively in this house. Both said I love you to each other.

Bebika and Pooja were gossiping about Abhishek. Bebika said that Abhishek is insolent and he provokes me every time to get my reaction.

In the kitchen Bebika praised Jad's jacket. Jad replied that I am trying to keep up with your fashion. Bebika asked Manisha that if you will get to make a real connection with Jad, will you make him your partner? Manisha replied that why not after all he is the most handsome man in this house.