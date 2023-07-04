Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 18 Updates: Jiah is the New Captain, Manisha is in Jail

Bigg Boss OTT 2, episode 18 written updates: Before the morning song, Pooja and Cyrus were seen discussing the problems Cyrus is going through - less food, lack of proper sleep, and difficulty in adjusting to new phenomena and habits.
On day 17 of Bigg Boss OTT S2, the rest of the housemates wake up to a sweet Bollywood song. Bebika again feels that Manisha and Abhishek are jealous because of the bond she shares with Pooja, Cyrus, and Falaq. Abhishek and Jad were seen discussing how Bebika and he (Abhishek) can never be friends, he is just trying to keep things peaceful and in line under his captaincy.
Manisha and Falaq were seen discussing their personal problems as to how Falaq felt a change in Manisha's behavior but she isn’t holding a grudge against her. They hug each other and patch up. Abhishek was seen taking a nap when the alarm is heard in the house and the housemates tease him for breaking the rule after being the captain himself.
Bebika and Abhishek again had a small argument about clearing the kitchen so that the dishes could be washed. Bigg Boss organizes a task considering how contestants have started taking things for granted, especially the captaincy. This was a remark considering how Abhishek was asking for 2 hours of naptime when he clearly knows sleeping during the daytime is not allowed.
The new task will change the captain and might also bring changes in the nominations. There are photos of all the contestants in the garden with a red tick and followers' stickers on Abhishek’s photo since he's the captain. Contestants have to try to snatch Abhishek's captaincy with the help of the task named- “fall of captaincy”.
There’s a red pathway named that leads to the swimming pool above which there are small cutouts of contestants. Once the siren is heard, one of the contestants has to press the buzzer and the one who presses it first gets an opportunity to remove the other contestant's name whom they think is not a good fit for the captaincy. Jad is the supervisor and cannot participate in the task since he’s nominated by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.
Abhishek rings the buzzer for the first two times wherein he removes Cyrus and Falaq on the grounds that Cyrus is not a great fit while Falaq is playing on the back foot and was a captain in the first week.
Avinash rings the third buzzer and removes Abhishek on the grounds that he has taken the captaincy for granted. Abhishek presses the buzzer for the fourth time and removes Avinash in an act of revenge. Avinash again presses the buzzer for the 5th time and removes Manisha since according to him, she has no leadership skills and can’t order people around if she doesn’t has the patience to hear people.
Avinash presses the buzzer for the sixth time and removes Pooja since she herself doesn't want to become the captain and proved his friendship to Jiah on the grounds that she deserves a chance to prove herself and her leadership qualities.
Jiah gets an opportunity to save one of the nominated contestants and in return nominate one of the safe contestants. She nominates Pooja and saves herself. In the evening, Jiah gets into an argument with Manisha because she has a problem with Manisha's sleeping set up outside the bedroom. The housemates feel that Manisha can sleep outside since she has health issues. The housemates get into an argument and Jiah warns Bebika of removing her from the kitchen duty.
After Avinash and Falaq make Jiah understand, she goes to have a conversation with Manisha and says that she can sleep outside but has to remove her personal belongings from that area. Jiah feels disappointed that she wasn't supported by Abhishek to which he replies that he felt it was Jiah's foolish and bullying behavior that he can't support.
Avinash makes Jiah understand that she has not become a captain because of the contestants' votes so she should try to take a decision considering the majority’s opinion. Big Boss tests Jiah's captaincy by giving her the power to distribute the ration among the housemates individually considering the number of times they have broken the rules. So, the person who has broken the rules frequently gets the least items while the one who has broken fewer rules gets more items. There are only 8 baskets and one person will be sent to jail until Bigg Boss’s next announcement.
Jiah fails to understand the task and considered people’s preferences rather than rule breaks. As per Jiah's decision, Avinash gets the first basket with the most number of items for rarely breaking any rules, followed by Falaq, Jad, Abhishek for sleeping in his own captaincy, Pooja for speaking in English, Bebika, and Cyrus. She decides to put Manisha in jail since she doesn't want to put Cyrus in jail.
Bigg Boss seems disappointed with Jiah's inability to understand the task but her decision remains the final one since she is the captain. Bigg Boss asks Jiah if she really wants to remain the captain after hearing her continuously say she is under immense pressure and the captaincy is making her crazy. Jiah was seen apologizing to Manisha to which Bigg Boss made an announcement that Jiah needs to take responsibility for her actions as a captain or can apologize to people for disappointing them and thus leave the captaincy.
Abhishek and Cyrus get into a fun banter as to how Cyrus should be thankful to Manisha that he was saved from jail because of her. Housemates again get into an intense discussion as to who should have actually gotten into the jail. Bebika and Manisha were seen having a fun and peaceful discussion and we might soon see the friends together.
Then there's a fun task by a wheat flour brand and there are two teams- Jiah with Avinash and Cyrus with Pooja. In this task, Cyrus and Avinash have to make rotis under Pooja’s and Jiah's guidance. The other housemates are the judges who will take a decision as to who makes better roti.
Avinash wins the task since he makes the perfect round roti while Cyrus is still stuck on the first step of making the dough. In the end, Manisha and Abhishek are seen discussing which contestants are genuine and worth trusting and later Jiah makes Bebika feel that she has done no wrong to her after getting the captaincy, and moreover, they (Manisha and Bebika) have become friends after Manisha went to jail.
