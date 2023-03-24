ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Premier Date, Host, When and Where to Watch

Know about the host, premier date, time, and where to watch episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5

Shivangani Singh
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
The entire nation is a big fan of Bigg Boss and after the Hindi version was a hit and has completed successful 16 seasons of the show and after a few hit seasons the show also cam out in different regional languages with the regional stars participating in the show. The show is telecasted every year in seven different languages and different set of participants- Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. being the other languages.

Now the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 is all set to start and the announcement has already been made. Let's have a look on the premier date, host name, along with the details like when and where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5. The announcement about the show was made via an upside down poster.

As per the reports, Mohanlal will be hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 and he flew down from the sets of his film in Rajasthan to shoot the promo. Moreover, there will be 22 participants this year which will include social media influencers, TV actors, and celebrities from other fields of work.

When will the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 be premiered on TV or Online?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be premiered on 26 March 2023.

Who will be hosting the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 this year?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be hosted by the Superstar Mohanlal this year.

When can we watch the episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 on TV or online?

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will be telecasted at 7 PM everyday.

Where can we watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 on TV or online?

We can watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 online via Disney+Hotsar and on TV it will be broadcasted on AsiaNet.

