'We Created History, Stayed Real Throughout': MC Stan On Bigg Boss 16 Win

Rapper MC Stan won the sixteenth season of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss.

MC Stan took home the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on Monday, 13 February 2023. The rapper defeated Shiv Thakare to emerge as the winner of the 16th edition of the country's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss. He is also became the most-voted contestant in the history of the show.

He also shared his win on social media. He posted a picture with Salman Khan while he was seen holding his trophy. He captioned the post as "WE CREATED HISTORY STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT , REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV"

He also went on to add that he was grateful for the win and that whoever had faith in him during the show is a winner too.

He was presented with a trophy, prize money of over ₹ 31 lakh and a car after his big win. MC Stan, along with Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare, were the top three finalists of the reality TV show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Topics:  Bigg Boss 16   MC Stan 

