‘Will Form Govt With Max Seats’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant After Meeting PM Modi
"I feel I will be given the chance to serve the party (as Goa CM) once again. BJP has said so," he said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, 8 March, where the two leaders held a discussion on the Goa polls.
"I met with PM Modi today, held poll discussion. We'll form the government with maximum seats. I feel I'll be given the chance to serve (as Goa CM) once again. If BJP has said so (his candidature as CM), it'll definitely happen. BJP practices what it preaches," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit held a meeting with the party’s election agents on Monday.
Sawant said that he is confident that the BJP will form the next government in the state.
"BJP will be winning more than 20/40 seats. Most exit polls show that BJP is winning. We will form the government with the support of independent and regional parties. Central leadership will be in talks with them over their demands, will seek MGP's support, if needed," he added.
Before the meeting, he said:
“I had not met the PM after the election, so I am meeting him just to discuss how the election was. There are exit polls coming, what our surveys say, to give him a detailed idea of what can happen, about government formation… We are fully confident that the BJP will get a full majority and form the government. If we fall short of a seat or two, there are Independents who can win and support us,” The Indian Express reported.
Neck-and-Neck Battle Between Cong-BJP, Hung Assembly Possible
Most exit poll projections for the state of Goa indicated that there may be a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls. The results will be out on Thursday, 10 March.
In the 40-member house, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, winning 17 seats, but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which had won three seats each, besides two Independents.
After the meeting, Sawant is scheduled to go to Mumbai for a meeting with the BJP's Goa in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis.
Fadnavis is believed to be in talks with the MGP for an alliance. The BJP is also ready to reach out to independents.
The MGP, however, is not inclined to back Pramod Sawant, who had dropped the party from the Goa cabinet after taking over as chief minister following Manohar Parrikar's death in 2019.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
