‘Will Form Govt With Max Seats’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant After Meeting PM Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, 8 March, where the two leaders held a discussion on the Goa polls.

"I met with PM Modi today, held poll discussion. We'll form the government with maximum seats. I feel I'll be given the chance to serve (as Goa CM) once again. If BJP has said so (his candidature as CM), it'll definitely happen. BJP practices what it preaches," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit held a meeting with the party’s election agents on Monday.

Sawant said that he is confident that the BJP will form the next government in the state.

"BJP will be winning more than 20/40 seats. Most exit polls show that BJP is winning. We will form the government with the support of independent and regional parties. Central leadership will be in talks with them over their demands, will seek MGP's support, if needed," he added.