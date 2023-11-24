Arjuna to His Krishna: How BJP is Embracing Madigas 'the Modi Way' in Telangana

Modi had also said at the meeting that he had come to apologise for all the previous instances of how Madigas were "politically used" and "betrayed" by the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Besides this, on 7 November, the prime minister had addressed a public meeting (BC Atma Gourava Sabha or meeting of self-respect for Backward Classes) as a part of the campaign for the ongoing Assembly elections in Telangana. It was organised to announce the party's decision to make a Backward Classes representative as the chief minister of the state.

With these events unfolding, it is imperative to make sense of how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is addressing the caste question in Telangana.