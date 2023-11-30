How Accurate Were the Rajasthan Exit Poll Results in the 2018 Assembly Election?

Times Now's CNX was right in forecasting Congress emerging as the majority party and BJP coming in the second place. However, they overestimated BJP's haul by predicting 85 seats and underestimated the seats won by Others.

Republic's Jan ki Baat got it wrong as they predicted BJP winning a majority of the seats within a range of 83-103 and Congress coming in the second place with 81-101 seats.

Republic's CVoter was right in predicting the Congress emerging as the single largest party but overestimated their haul by giving it a range of 129-145 seats, when actually they won in 100 seats. They underestimated BJP's haul by predicting 52-68 seats and they won 73 seats.

India Today's Axis My India and NewsX's Neta were accurate in predicting Congress emerging as the single largest party but overestimated their haul. However, they underestimated the number of seats won by Others.

Today's Chanakya was right in predicting Congress emerging as the majority party and BJP coming in second. However, their range for BJP was quite wide between 56-80 seats and overestimated the seats won by Congress.

ABP News' CSDS was spot on in their forecast with Congress' tally but overestimated the BJP's tally by 10 seats.

News Nation got it right, predicting Congress winning between 99-103 seats but overestimated the range for BJP and underestimated the seats won by Others.

So out of the eight exit polls we looked at, only one got it wrong. However, no exit poll was accurate in predicting the tallies of the contesting parties. Overall, except for one, there was a clear, unanimous pick that came through in the exit polls of 2018 Rajasthan elections.