Punjab Polls: Inspired by Farmers' Protest, SSM Candidate Campaigns on Tractor

“This is a farmers’ tractor, farmers won Delhi with the tractor. It has been the symbol of victory in Delhi.”

A citizen journalist during the farmers’ protest in Delhi, 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh Kotli became a voice of agitating farmers. Now he’s the Samyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Muktsar’s Gidderbaha constituency in Punjab, and campaigns in an unusual style.

Gurpreet has been covering the length and breadth of Gidderbaha on a tractor.