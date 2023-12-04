Mizoram Election Results: Who Is Lalduhoma, Likely To Be the State's Next CM?

The four-year-old Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won a landslide victory in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly, as per the results announced on Monday, 4 December.

The Mizoram polls saw a multi-party fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the ZPM, the Congress, and the BJP. The MNF's tally fell from 26 in 2018 to just 9 in 2023. The BJP and Congress managed to win just two and one seat, respectively.