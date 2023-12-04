Mizoram Election Results 2023 Update: Will Zoramthanga's MNF Return To Power?

Mizoram Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will begin shortly for the 2023 Mizoram Assembly Election which saw a triangular fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the main Opposition party that is the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led by Lalduhoma, and the Congress party.
These three parties contested all the 40 assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also present but as a side player, contesting only 23 seats.
The exit poll results of various organisations were released on Thursday, 30 December, for all five states including Mizoram. Two out of three pollsters predicted that the MNF would have the advantage, though the results also suggested that the ZPM would not be far behind.
Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.
How the ethnic clashes in Manipur affected Mizoram elections
The state is currently hosting around 72,000 refugees (12,600 Kukis from Manipur and around 60,000 from Myanmar), according to a Hindustan Times report.
The Manipur violence has had a tremendous impact on Mizoram as the state has been hosting thousands of those who fled from there. This is in addition to the refugees from Myanmar who have been fleeing the country since the miliary crackdown in 2021. This is creating a strain on the government's resources and is bound to be a poll issue," explained Doungel.
Key Highlights from the State
Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the Assembly elections held in a single phase on 7 November.
Mizoram went to polls to elect representatives in 40 seats. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) eligible voters, across 1,276 polling stations, will decide the fate of 174 candidates.
The key candidates of MNF include Zoramthanga, the current Chief Minister of Mizoram, who secured 42.9 percent votes in the 2018 elections, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, among others. ZPM founder Lalduhoma is contesting from Serchhip.
The key candidates of Congress includes state Congress chief Lalsawta, Lalrindika Ralte, and Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, among others. BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka contested from the Dampa constituency, a key seat for the saffron party and the only one seat that the party won in 2018.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party formed the state government in the previous elections held in November 2018, after winning 26 seats in the 40-seat state Assembly.
Mizoram Elections 2023: What Exit Polls Predicted
CVoter and Republic-P-Marq and Matrize gave the advantage to the MNF, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) close behind.
India Today-Axis My India predicted a big win for ZPM, with 49 percent of voteshare accounting to ZPM.
The exit polls seem to have overrepresented the Congress in terms of vote share and the number of seats.
