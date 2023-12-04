Mizoram Election Results 2023 Update: Will Zoramthanga's MNF Return To Power?

Mizoram Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will begin shortly for the 2023 Mizoram Assembly Election which saw a triangular fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the main Opposition party that is the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) led by Lalduhoma, and the Congress party.

These three parties contested all the 40 assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also present but as a side player, contesting only 23 seats.

The exit poll results of various organisations were released on Thursday, 30 December, for all five states including Mizoram. Two out of three pollsters predicted that the MNF would have the advantage, though the results also suggested that the ZPM would not be far behind.

Mizoram Assembly has 40 seats and the majority mark is 21.