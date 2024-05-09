Suicide for Maratha Reservation: What Drives Protesters to Take the Extreme Step

"How do I forget my first born? He did it for the Maratha community but he won't ever come back," said Mangalbai Jadhav (40) as she wailed in grief in her quaint house in Patarwali village of Maharashtra's Jalna district.

For the past four months, Mangalbai has not been able to come to terms with the suicide of her 19-year-old son Suraj, who on 22 November, set himself ablaze before her eyes.

As she tried to grab him, her clothes caught fire and she suffered about 35% burn injuries. Though she has mostly recovered, the wounds still itch.

What bothers her more, though, is how she was never able to gauge what was going on in Suraj's mind that eventually led him to take the extreme step.