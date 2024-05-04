Malda South: Can Congress Save Ghani Khan's Turf or Will BJP or TMC Breach it?

On the other hand, in order to capitalise on its 2021 gains, the TMC has fielded 42-year-old Shahnawaz Ali Raihan- a political debutant and Oxford researcher. Raihan, who grew up in Malda South’s Kaliachak, flew down from the UK in March, directly into the heat and dust of the elections. His party hopes that his Muslim identity, coupled with that of being a young, educated local boy, will help draw the Congress votes towards him.

Speaking to The Quint, Raihan says that he’s doing his PhD from Oxford on Muslims and Marxists in West Bengal. But his research on Marxists did not drive away Mamata Banerjee, who’s known to be their biggest critic. His PhD advisor has sent him his best wishes, hoping that by the end of 2024, he’ll be a parliamentarian as well as a PhD. He has to take one more extension to finish his dissertation. The last two months have been very busy.

After his candidature was announced, the BJP painted a target on Raihan’s back for his involvement in the anti-CAA protests in the UK, even calling him a SIMI agent. Unfazed, Raihan says that it’s not his Muslim identity that forms the centre of his poll campaign but rather his identity as a son of the soil and a true-blue Bengali.

“My son of the soil identity and also my linguistic identity (are my mainstay). This is not just in Malda, this is all over Bengal. The way the BJP is enforcing the Hindi language, the North Indian Hindu culture. In Bengal, we have our own notion of Hinduism which is more tolerant than BJP’s Hindutva ideology. For us, the BJP is anti-Bengali. They are against all the good values we Bengalis espouse”, he said.