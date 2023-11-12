MP Elections: As Vindhya Region Sees a Shift, Congress Eyes More Assembly Seats

"Aapne kabhi BJP walon ko kutte par peshab karte hue dekha hai? Maine inhe ek adivasi par peshab karte hue dekha hai (Have you ever seen a BJP worker urinate on a dog? I have seen them urinate on a tribal man in MP)."

Even as Rahul Gandhi continued his political attacks against the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chauhan government in Madhya Pradesh, the incident he referred to in his speech last week has had very little effect on the political sphere of the Vindhya region.

In June 2023, a purported video showing BJP leader Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinating on a tribal man named Dashmat Rawat in the Sidhi district of MP surfaced on social media, triggering a massive controversy.