‘Individual, Not Dynast’: Cong’s RK Puram Candidate Priyanka Singh
From her stand on anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh to rumours of discontent within her party over her candidature, Congress’ RK Puram candidate Priyanka Singh is trying to make her voice heard. The Quint caught up with her as she prepares for her maiden electoral battle to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
The daughter of former speaker Yoganand Shastri, Singh is also the vice president of Delhi Mahila Congress – the party’s women wing. Here’s the full text:
Do you think that being a ‘dynast’ is your strength?
Firstly, I don’t agree with the term ‘dynast’. It’s derogatory and demeaning. In democracy, the most basic unit is an individual. Our Constitution has given equal rights to every individual including the right to choose any profession. Anybody in India can be a political activist if he/ she wants to. Just because I happen to be born into a political family, why should I be deprived of that right or be demeaned if I happen to choose it? Coming from a political family has both its advantages and disadvantages. Since childhood you are exposed to politics and political issues and processes that act as a great training and learning process. You get lot of experience working in elections if your parents or family members are in electoral politics. Most importantly, you are born into an ideology and become truly committed to it. You are unlikely to become a political opportunist. Disadvantage is that the expectations are much higher from you, you are always compared to your father or mother. You also carry their baggage.
Why were some people from your own party against you getting the ticket? There were protests outside the party office.
I’m not aware that there was any specific protest particularly against me. But in every election, there are disgruntled people who are not happy with the ticket distribution. So they protest. It’s nothing unusual & it happens in every political party.
What are the biggest challenges in what is your first election campaign?
The two contenders from AAP & BJP – one is current MLA and another an ex MLA –both were comparatively more-known faces in the constituency. But I’ve managed to overcome that obstacle by doing intensive door-to-door campaigning. Now, people have started recognising me on streets.
What sets you apart from the incumbent AAP MLA and the BJP candidate?
Their incompetence and inability to deliver, the experience of governance and track record of delivery of my party Congress, and my own strength of being a hard working, sincere and dedicated person with fresh ideas for development of my constituency are my greatest strength.
Where do you stand on the CAA-NRC debate?
The stand of Indian National Congress of CAA-NRC is pretty clear. CAA & NRC outside Assam is unconstitutional.
Have you been to Shaheen Bagh in the past few weeks?
Yes. I went to Shaheen bagh at the very beginning of the protest.
What is your priority for the constituency?
My priority is a clean and safe RK Puram. Clean water, better roads, safe and secure environment.
Why has the Congress party not campaigned as enthusiastically as the AAP and the BJP during these elections? Where are the big rallies and public addresses?
Who said that? All our senior leaders in Delhi including Mr. Ajay Maken, JP Agarwal & others are campaigning everyday. All the Congress CMs and senior leaders from other states are campaigning for our candidates. Rahul ji & Priyanka ji are also campaigning and conducting rallies.
What is your plan for the women of your constituency?
I would like to create self-help groups for women in clusters . A safe environment for women in general .
Lastly, why should the voters choose you over tried and tested candidates?
They are not just tried and tested, the voters are also tired of their false promises, lack of delivery and arrogant behaviour. That’s the feedback I’m getting everywhere. Voters are willing to give me a chance because they believe in my sincerity and also have trust in the collective experience of good governance of the Congress party.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )