‘Individual, Not Dynast’: Cong’s RK Puram Candidate Priyanka Singh

Firstly, I don’t agree with the term ‘dynast’. It’s derogatory and demeaning. In democracy, the most basic unit is an individual. Our Constitution has given equal rights to every individual including the right to choose any profession. Anybody in India can be a political activist if he/ she wants to. Just because I happen to be born into a political family, why should I be deprived of that right or be demeaned if I happen to choose it? Coming from a political family has both its advantages and disadvantages. Since childhood you are exposed to politics and political issues and processes that act as a great training and learning process. You get lot of experience working in elections if your parents or family members are in electoral politics. Most importantly, you are born into an ideology and become truly committed to it. You are unlikely to become a political opportunist. Disadvantage is that the expectations are much higher from you, you are always compared to your father or mother. You also carry their baggage.