After a Vitriolic Campaign, Voting for Delhi’s 70 Seats Today

Voting for all the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi is all set to commence at 8 am on Friday, 7 February, coming after a bitter campaign marked by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hard selling development, the BJP aggressively raising issue against the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, and the Congress being conspicuous by its near absence.
Polling will end at 6 pm and the results for the elections will be declared on 11 February.
Snapshotclose
- In the 2015 Assembly elections, AAP came close to a clean sweep, winning 67 seats, while the BJP could manage only three. The Congress drew a blank
- As many as 1.47 crore voters would be eligible to decide the fate of 672 candidates on Saturday
- The EC took action against various campaigners this election season, including BJP’s Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, as well as AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Elections 2020: 40,000 Personnel Deployed for Smooth Conduct of Polls
Police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the Delhi polls on Saturday, PTI reported.
Delhi Elections 2020: Key Constituencies to Watch Out For
Among the key constituencies to watch out for in these elections are New Delhi, Patparganj and Chandni Chowk, among others.
In New Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal will face off against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.
In Patparganj, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be looking to hold on to his seat, fighting against BJP’s Ravi Negi and Congress’ Laxman Rawat.
The Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency will see a triangular contest between Congress’ Alka Lamba, AAP’s Prahlad Singh Sawhney and BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta.
Read the full story here.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )