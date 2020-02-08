After a Vitriolic Campaign, Voting for Delhi’s 70 Seats Today

Among the key constituencies to watch out for in these elections are New Delhi, Patparganj and Chandni Chowk, among others.

In New Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal will face off against BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal.

In Patparganj, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be looking to hold on to his seat, fighting against BJP’s Ravi Negi and Congress’ Laxman Rawat.

The Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency will see a triangular contest between Congress’ Alka Lamba, AAP’s Prahlad Singh Sawhney and BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta.

Read the full story here.