Delhi Elections: 2 Exit Polls Give Comfortable Majority to AAP
Delhi Elections

The CVoter and Neta-NewsX exit polls for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a comfortable majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. While CVoter has projected a seat share in the range of 49 to 63 seats for AAP, it has given just 5 to 19 seats to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Neta-NewsX has given 53-57 seats to AAP and 11-17 to the BJP.

The results for the elections – a three-cornered contest between Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress – would be announced on Tuesday, 11 February.

  • Around 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls held on Saturday
  • Congress’ Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth on Saturday
  • Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter
  • In the 2015 elections, AAP won a resounding majority with 67 out of 70 seats, while BJP could manage just three, and the Congress drew a blank

Catch all the live updates on voting for the Delhi Assembly elections here.

CVoter Exit Poll Predicts Comfortable Majority For AAP With 49-63 Seats

The CVoter exit poll on the Delhi Assembly elections has predicted a comfortable majority for Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party with a seat projection in the range of 49 to 63. The BJP is predicted to bag 5 to 19 seats.

Here are the projections:

  • AAP: 49-63
  • BJP: 5-19
  • Congress: 0-4
  • Others: 0-0

Neta-NewsX Exit Poll Predicts Majority For AAP, 11-17 Seats for BJP

The Neta-NewsX Exit poll, based on inputs from more than 34,000 people, has predicted the following seat share in the Delhi Assembly elections:

  • AAP - 53-57
  • BJP - 11-17
  • Congress - 0-2
  • Others - 0-0

