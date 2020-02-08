Delhi Elections: 2 Exit Polls Give Comfortable Majority to AAP

The CVoter and Neta-NewsX exit polls for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a comfortable majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. While CVoter has projected a seat share in the range of 49 to 63 seats for AAP, it has given just 5 to 19 seats to the BJP.
Meanwhile, Neta-NewsX has given 53-57 seats to AAP and 11-17 to the BJP.
The results for the elections – a three-cornered contest between Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress – would be announced on Tuesday, 11 February.
- Around 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls held on Saturday
- Congress’ Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth on Saturday
- Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter
- In the 2015 elections, AAP won a resounding majority with 67 out of 70 seats, while BJP could manage just three, and the Congress drew a blank
CVoter Exit Poll Predicts Comfortable Majority For AAP With 49-63 Seats
The CVoter exit poll on the Delhi Assembly elections has predicted a comfortable majority for Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party with a seat projection in the range of 49 to 63. The BJP is predicted to bag 5 to 19 seats.
Here are the projections:
- AAP: 49-63
- BJP: 5-19
- Congress: 0-4
- Others: 0-0
Neta-NewsX Exit Poll Predicts Majority For AAP, 11-17 Seats for BJP
The Neta-NewsX Exit poll, based on inputs from more than 34,000 people, has predicted the following seat share in the Delhi Assembly elections:
- AAP - 53-57
- BJP - 11-17
- Congress - 0-2
- Others - 0-0
