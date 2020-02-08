Delhi Elections: 2 Exit Polls Give Comfortable Majority to AAP

The CVoter and Neta-NewsX exit polls for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections have predicted a comfortable majority for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly. While CVoter has projected a seat share in the range of 49 to 63 seats for AAP, it has given just 5 to 19 seats to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Neta-NewsX has given 53-57 seats to AAP and 11-17 to the BJP.

The results for the elections – a three-cornered contest between Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress – would be announced on Tuesday, 11 February.