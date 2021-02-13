No Labels for Indian Govt Twitter Handles Amid Blocking Row

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently ordered the microblogging site to take down 250 Twitter handles which had reportedly used a misleading hashtag, before expanding the demand to over 1,000 accounts which they accuse of Khalistani and Pakistani links.

While Twitter had initially complied with the first request, which included demands to take down farmer protest group handles as well as that of The Caravan magazine, it had subsequently restored many of these accounts. It also did not fully comply with the demands for taking down the second set of accounts.

The company argued that these included news organisations, journalists, activists and politicians, and taking them down would violate Twitter’s principles of “defending protected speech and freedom of expression.” It also argued that these demands were inconsistent with Indian law.

The Centre released its own statement arguing that Twitter did not have the discretion over whether to comply with a blocking order issued under Section 69A of the IT Act and the connected Blocking Rules.

While Twitter has withheld further accounts, the standoff continues, with the central government endorsing the use of an Indian Twitter-esque app called Koo, where it now releases information ahead of posting it on Twitter.