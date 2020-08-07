Twitter Will Now Label State-Controlled News Media Accounts

"For transparency and practicality, we are starting with a limited and clearly-defined group of countries before expanding to a wider range of countries in the future," said Twitter.

It further stated that it is not labeling the personal accounts of heads of state, as these accounts enjoy "widespread name recognition, media attention, and public awareness."

"Institutional accounts associated with their offices that changeover depending on election results will be labeled, however", it said.

State financed media organisations like the BBC in the UK will be, however, exempted from this labeling practice.

Accounts which are labelled will be notified and if the "account owner believes we've made a mistake, they can reach out to us directly", the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)