UP Doctor's Child Kidnapped, Murdered by Sacked Employees For Revenge

The eight-year-old son of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped and killed by former employees of the medical practitioner who had been sacked two years ago, the Bulandshahr Police said on Sunday, 30 January.

The body of the child, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from Chhatari by the Bulandshahr Police.

The child's father had informed the police soon after his son had gone missing on Friday evening.

"On 28 January, around 4 pm, the Chhatari Police Station received information about the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy. After gathering preliminary evidence, two suspects, Nijam and Shahid, were taking into custody for interrogation," Dibai Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said on Sunday.