UP Doctor's Child Kidnapped, Murdered by Sacked Employees For Revenge
The ex-compounders have been arrested by the Bulandshahr Police for allegedly kidnapping the child and killing him.
The eight-year-old son of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped and killed by former employees of the medical practitioner who had been sacked two years ago, the Bulandshahr Police said on Sunday, 30 January.
The body of the child, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from Chhatari by the Bulandshahr Police.
The child's father had informed the police soon after his son had gone missing on Friday evening.
"On 28 January, around 4 pm, the Chhatari Police Station received information about the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy. After gathering preliminary evidence, two suspects, Nijam and Shahid, were taking into custody for interrogation," Dibai Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said on Sunday.
The two, who had been employed by the doctor as compounders, confessed to the police that they had kidnapped and killed the child, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.
As per the police, the accused said that they had committed the criminal acts in order to take revenge from the doctor who had sacked them for some discrepancies in their work.
The suspects were subsequently arrested for allegedly kidnapping the child and killing him on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)
