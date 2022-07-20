Ranchi Sub-Inspector Dies After Van Carrying 'Smuggled' Cattle Runs Her Over

As per sources, the Simdega Police received information about the cattle being smuggled in a pickup vehicle. After that, the Basia police station of Simdega chased the pickup van. The driver of the vehicle with animals started speeding. The matter was reported to Kamdara police.

The police put up a barrier in the area, but the driver broke it and ran away. The van then ran past the barrier installed by the Torpa Police, and evaded the Khunti Police as well.

The Ranchi Police was then informed, and it activated checking of vehicles at the ​​Khunti-Ranchi border. When a pickup van was seen approaching, it was signalled to stop. The driver, however, did not halt and speeded away. The patrol party followed.

The speeding pickup van overturned, and the smugglers jumped out of the car and fled. The driver, who got injured, is in the custody of the police. Many animals have also been injured.

The search for the other accused is on.