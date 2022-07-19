Haryana DSP Investigating Illegal Mining in Nuh Run Over by Truck, Dies
DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to stop to check documents, but the driver sped and drove over him.
A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Haryana was run over by a truck when he signalled it to stop in the state's Nuh district on Tuesday, 19 July. The officer investigating illegal stone mining was killed in the incident, the police said.
Tauru DSP Surendra Singh spotted the truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
Singh signalled a dumper-truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him.
The DSP's gunman and driver jumped aside to safety but the officer was hit. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police added.
The driver of the truck is still absconding.
'Laid Down His Life For Duty'
The Haryana Police paid tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.
"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," the police tweeted.
Cabinet Minister Moolchand Sharma said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
DSP Surender Singh joined as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived in Kurukshetra with his family and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.
Around 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh since 2015, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.