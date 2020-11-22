UP Govt to Begin Testing People Coming From Delhi for COVID-19

He added that the state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events.

Delhi has been seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases since October, even breaching the 8,000-mark earlier in November. The Delhi government has since announced a slew of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including reducing the ceiling on guests allowed at weddings, making not wearing of masks punishable with a fine of Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds available in the city.