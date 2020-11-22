UP Govt to Begin Testing People Coming From Delhi for COVID-19
The state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 22 November, said that it would begin testing people coming from Delhi for COVID-19 amid the spike being seeing in the capital.
“We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, according to ANI.
He added that the state is holding discussions about the number of people allowed to attend a wedding or similar events.
Delhi has been seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases since October, even breaching the 8,000-mark earlier in November. The Delhi government has since announced a slew of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including reducing the ceiling on guests allowed at weddings, making not wearing of masks punishable with a fine of Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds available in the city.
Uttar Pradesh too has been seeing a high number of cases, causing the Centre to rush a high-level team to help the state tackle the surge.
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government said that people travelling from Delhi to Noida would be tested for COVID-19 at random starting 18 November.
LY Suhas, District Magistrate (DM) Gautam Budh Nagar, had told ANI that this was being done in order to assess spread of infection. He further said that this “would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where large number of people work and commute between Gautam Budh Nagar and adjacent areas.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
